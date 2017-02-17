Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move

February 17, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Shea Theodore to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Theodore, 21 (8/3/95), earned 1-78 points with 26 penalty minutes (PIM) in 30 games with the Ducks this season. The 6-1, 194-pound defenseman has also appeared in 13 AHL games with San Diego in 2016-17, registering 1-89 points with a +6 rating and eight PIM.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (26th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Theodore has 4-1216 points with 28 PIM in 49 career NHL games with the Ducks. He made his professional debut with Norfolk in 2013-14 and since appeared in 76 career AHL games, collecting 14-4357 points with 44 PIM.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.