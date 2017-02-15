Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move
February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled right wing Corey Tropp from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Tropp, 27 (7/25/89), earned 12-2537 points with a +5 rating and 44 PIM in 42 games with San Diego this season. Acquired from Chicago in exchange for Tim Jackman and a seventh-round selection in the 2017 NHL Draft on Feb. 29, 2016, Tropp currently leads the Gulls in both points and assists while ranking tied-for-second in goals. The 6-0, 188-pound forward has appeared in 148 career NHL games with Buffalo (2011-14) and Columbus (2014-15), recording 6-2127 points with 133 PIM.
