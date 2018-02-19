Amerks Weekly

February 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





This Week's Storylines

The Amerks took four out of a possible six points over the weekend, which began with a 12-3 rout of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday night. Rochester has collected at least one point in 36 of its last 45 games dating back to Nov. 1, including 14 of its last 18 games since the turn of the New Year.

Friday's 12-goal outburst marked the second time this season the Amerks put up 10 goals or more in a single game, a feat the team last achieved during the 1974-75 season with wins over New Haven (13-1 on Jan. 17, 1975) and Syracuse (11-2 on March 23, 1975). The Amerks also became the first AHL team to record two 10-plus goal games in the same season since the Fredericton Canadiens and Prince Edward Island (P.E.I.) Senators each did it twice during 1995-96 campaign.

Sunday's 2-1 shootout loss versus Binghamton marked the 10th time since Jan. 1 the Amerks were forced to play beyond regulation time. Coming into the week, Rochester leads the AHL in games decided after regulation with 23, showing as 7-8 mark in overtime while going 2-6 in shootouts.

Kyle Criscuolo scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season in Sunday's shootout loss versus the Devils. Over his last 10 games, the Southampton, New Jersey native shows 10 points (5+5), which includes a career-high four-point (2+2) performance Friday against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The second-year forward shares the team-lead with four game-winning goals while his 31 points (15+16) rank third among Rochester forwards.

The Amerks own three of the top point-producing defensemen in the AHL in Zach Redmond, Stuart Percy and rookie Brendan Guhle. Redmond leads all Amerks defensemen with 32 points (10+22) through 45 games, placing him fifth among all AHL defensemen in scoring. The veteran blueliner is also tied for fourth in goals by a defenseman with 10, which is a new career-high. Guhle is fourth in scoring among all AHL rookie blueliners with 24 points (8+16), while his eight goals are third among first-year defensemen. Percy's four goals and 25 points on the season both tie career-highs he set with the Toronto Marlies during the 2013-14 campaign

For the sixth straight year, the Amerks make the trek down the New York State Thruway to play in the home of the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, Feb. 21 when they host the intrastate rival Syracuse Crunch in a North Division showdown at the KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo. The Amerks have a three-game winning streak in Buffalo and carry an overall record of 4-1-0-0. Additionally, Rochester has held the opposition to two goals or less in each of its four wins at KeyBank Center.

