Amerks Weekly Update

News Release

The points kept piling up for the Amerks, who entered the week with points in six straight and 13 of their last 14 games to remain in sole possession of second place in the AHL\'s North Division standings. The Amerks have also collected 25 out of a possible 34 points dating back to Oct. 25.

Rochester\'s 5-2 win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday was the start of a four-game, eight-day road swing through the Atlantic Division, which also includes stops in Springfield, Hartford and Bridgeport this weekend when the Amerks play their first three-in-three of the season. Coming off Saturday\'s win over the Penguins, the Amerks have earned at least one point in 10 of their first 11 road games this season with only one regulation loss, a 5-0 setback at Binghamton on Nov. 17.

The Amerks\' 5-4 shootout loss to Hartford on Friday represented the ninth time in the last 16 games that Rochester was forced to play beyond regulation time. Entering the month of December, the Amerks lead the AHL in games decided after regulation with 10, showing a 3-3 mark in overtime while going 2-2 in shootouts.

With four more points (1+3) through the weekend, including a three-point effort in Saturday\'s win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, forward C.J. Smith now leads the Amerks in all offensive categories with seven goals, 16 assists and 23 points while being one of just three skaters to appear in all 22 games this season. Smith ranks second among all AHL rookies in scoring and is tied for sixth overall among the league\'s top point-getters. He\'s also tied for second among all first-year skaters with 11 power-play points, including a team-best three power-play tallies. Smith is currently one of just two AHL rookies to lead his respective team in scoring, joining Tucson\'s Dylan Strome.

With another assist on Saturday, Brendan Guhle pushed his point streak to a season-long four straight games. He remains Rochester\'s top-scoring blueliner and comes into the week tied for third in scoring among all AHL rookie defensemen with 14 points (5+9), all of which have come in his last 17 games. His three power-play goals are also tops amongst all first-year blueliners while his 51 shots are second-most.

Linus Ullmark picked up his 10th win of the season on Saturday while improving to 7-0-2 in his last nine starts. The former Swedish Goaltender of the Year and reigning team MVP hasn\'t lost in regulation since Oct. 28 and has won nine of his last 12 dating back to Oct. 25, including a career-best five straight to open the month of November. He currently leads the AHL in saves (466) and is tied for fourth in wins (10) while his .919 save percentage is 14th-best among all netminders.

