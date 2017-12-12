Amerks Weekly Schedule

Rochester Americans

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans

News Release

Please be advised that Monday, Dec. 11 will be an off day for the Amerks. The team will resume practice at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at The Blue Cross Arena.

A full schedule for the remainder of the week will be sent tomorrow.

Warren Kosel

Director of Public and Media Relations

(585) 286-9928

warren.kosel@amerks.com

