Amerks Weekly Schedule

Please be advised that Monday, Dec. 11 will be an off day for the Amerks. The team will resume practice at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at The Blue Cross Arena.

A full schedule for the remainder of the week will be sent tomorrow.

