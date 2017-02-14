Amerks Weekly Schedule

February 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





***This Week's Top Storylines***

*Cole Schneider continues to pace the Amerks in scoring with 43 points (18+25) and is currently fifth in the AHL in overall scoring through 44 games this season. The fifth-year pro was the first Amerk this season to reach 40 points, a mark he's hit now in four straight years. He shows 17 points (8+9) over his last 20 games dating back to Dec. 26, including assisting on both goals in Rochester's 5-2 loss to the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday.

*Team captain Cal O'Reilly remains the team's leader and is tied for sixth in the AHL with 30 assists. The four-time AHL All-Star has 30 points (6+24) over the last 31 games, including 13 points (3+10) in his last 14 appearances. He recorded the 400th assist of his pro career Saturday in Syracuse.

*Justin Bailey, who remains in Buffalo after being recalled last Saturday morning to the big club, needs one more goal to capture his second straight 20-goal season. With his next goal, Bailey will become the first Amerk to net 20 goals in back-to-back seasons since Mark Mancari reached the mark in 2006-07 and 2007-08. Despite being up with the Sabres, he's currently tied for seventh among league leaders in goals. The Amerks reigning Rookie of the Year also owns the longest goal-scoring streak in the league this season at seven games and has recorded 14 points (11+3) over his last 13 games dating back to Dec. 16, a stretch that also produced a career-long eight-game point streak, tied for fifth-longest in the AHL this season. Also on the brink of 20-goal seasons include Nick Baptiste (19), who also leads the team with eight power-play tallies, and Schneider (18).

*Linus Ullmark has been a mainstay between the pipes this season for the Amerks and enters the week the AHL's leader in saves (1,088), shots-against (1,194), minutes played (2,224) and games played (38) while fourth in the league in wins (18). He has won seven of his last 14 games for the Amerks and boasts a 10-8-1 record over his last 19 appearances while averaging 28 saves per game. His 18 wins are just three shy of Ontario's Jack Campbell and Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton's Tristian Jerry for most in the league this season.

***This Week's Schedule***

Monday, Feb. 13

10:30 a.m. - Practice at Bill Gray's Iceplex

Tuesday, Feb. 14

10:30 a.m. - Practice at Bill Gray's Iceplex

Wednesday, Feb. 15

10:30 a.m. - Practice at Bill Gray's Iceplex

6:00-8:00 p.m. - Annual Season Ticket Members Skate outdoors at MLK Park

Thursday, Feb. 16

10:30 a.m. - Practice at Bill Gray's Iceplex

Friday, Feb. 17 - WEAR YOUR STRIPES TO SHOW YOU CARE NIGHT!

10:00 a.m. - Morning Skate at Blue Cross Arena

7:05 p.m. - Home Game vs. Bridgeport

Saturday, Feb. 18

7:05 p.m. - Road Game at Binghamton

Sunday, Feb. 19 - KIDS DAY GAME/MOOSE'S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

5:05 p.m. - Home Game vs. Binghamton

Postgame Party at The Distillery in Victor (10 Square Drive)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.