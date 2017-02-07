Amerks Weekly Schedule

Rochester Americans News Release





***This Week's Top Storylines***

* The Amerks split their two-game road swing through Connecticut, which ended with Rochester on the winning end of a 4-2 decision Saturday at the XL Center. In Friday's 3-2 loss to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Justin Bailey, who was recalled Saturday morning to the big club, inched closer to his second straight 20-goal season after scoring his team-leading 19th goal of the campaign. With his next goal, Bailey will become the first Amerk to net 20 goals in back-to-back seasons since Mark Mancari reached the mark in 2006-07 and 2007-08. He's currently tied for fifth among league leaders in goals, including a team-best seven power-play tallies. The Amerks reigning Rookie of the Year also owns the longest goal-scoring streak in the league this season at seven games and has recorded 14 points (11+3) over his last 13 games dating back to Dec. 16, a stretch that also produced a career-long eight-game point streak, tied for fifth-longest in the AHL this season.

*After missing the final three games prior to the All-Star break, Amerks forward Evan Rodrigues returned to the lineup over the weekend, recording a pair of goals in Rochester's 4-2 win over Hartford. Rodrigues shows 13 points (4+9) in his last 15 games dating back to Dec. 17. Also, Rochester's Captain Cal O'Reilly returned to the Amerks lineup Saturday in Hartford after being reassigned by the Buffalo Sabres. O'Reilly appeared his 500th career AHL game and recorded two assists to give him 10 points (3+7) in his last 12 games.

* With two goals in his last three games, Cole Schneider became the first Amerk this season to reach the 40-point plateau. The Williamsville native has now reached the mark in each of his last four seasons.

*After being claimed off the waivers from the Binghamton Senators early last week, defenseman Patrick Mullen made his Amerks debut in Friday's contest, recording an assist before notching a pair of helpers the following night in Hartford. The 30-year blueliner split the 2015-16 season between Binghamton and Milwaukee.

*The Amerks are hosting their fifth annual Donate Life Night, on Friday vs. Albany. The Amerks game will provide an opportunity for FLDRN staff, volunteers and members of the Amerks Alumni Association to encourage people to enroll in the New York State Donate Life Registry at www.passlifeon.org to become an organ donor and help save lives. Registered organ donors can receive a complimentary ticket to that night's game when they "show their heart" on their driver's license at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office with additional tickets starting as low as just $13. Fans can take advantage of this special offer by visiting WWW.AMERKS.COM/DONATELIFE. Additionally, any fan that signs up to be a donor at the game can receive two complimentary ticket vouchers to any remaining 2016-17 Amerks home game.

***This Week's Schedule***

Monday, Feb. 6

10:00 a.m. - Practice at Bill Gray's Iceplex

Tuesday, Feb. 7

10:30 a.m. - Practice Bill Grays Iceplex

6:00 p.m. - Ball Hockey at Churchville- Chili Elementary School, (36 W Buffalo Street, Churchville, NY 14428

Wednesday, Feb. 8

10:30 a.m. - Practice Bill Grays Iceplex

5:00 p.m. - Players visit Gilda's Club of Rochester, (255 Alexander St, Rochester, NY 14607)

Thursday, Feb. 9

10:30 a.m. - Practice at Blue Cross Arena

Friday, Feb. 10 - DONATE LIFE NIGHT

10:00 a.m. - Morning Skate at Blue Cross Arena

7:05 p.m. - Home Game vs. Albany

Saturday, Feb. 11

10:00 a.m. - Morning Skate at Blue Cross Arena

7:00 p.m. - Road Game at Syracuse

Sunday, Feb. 12

6:00 p.m. - Amerks Dart Tournament at Filgers East End, (355 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604)

