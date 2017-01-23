Amerks Weekly Schedule

***This Week's Top Storylines***

*The Amerks split their season-long four-game road swing, which ended with Rochester on the losing end of a 3-1 decision to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Sunday afternoon an Webster Bank Arena. The Amerks are 5-5-0-0 over their last 10 with four of their five wins coming against North Division opponents.

*Sunday's loss to Bridgeport was the first time since Dec. 16 Justin Bailey failed to register a point. Yesterday's setback snapped an AHL-best seven-game goal-scoring streak as well as career-long eight-game point streak for Bailey, who totaled 12 points on nine goals and three assists over that span. He also had a pair of multi-goal games in that stretch, including Friday in Providence when he scored twice in 39 seconds to bring the Amerks back from a 3-1 third-period deficit. Through 35 games this season, Bailey shares the team lead and is tied for seventh in the AHL in goals as he nears his second straight 20-goal season.

*The AHL All-Star Classic is set to begin this weekend in Allentown, PA, marking the first All-Star appearance for both Cole Schneider and Linus Ullmark. Schneider continues to lead the Amerks in scoring with 38 points (15+23) in 37 games, tying him for fifth among the AHL's top point-getters. He's also tied for 16th in the AHL with 15 goals and paces the Amerks with 12 multi-point games this season.

Ullmark, meanwhile, remains the AHL's leader in saves (892), shots-against (980), minutes played (1,805) and gamed played (31) while tied for second in the league with 16 wins. He has won five of his last seven games for the Amerks and boasts an 8-4-0-0 record over his last 12 appearances while averaging 28 saves per game in that span.

*The Amerks are hosting their annual Hometown Heroes Night, presented by Advantage Federal Credit Union, on Friday vs. Albany. The Amerks are honoring all first responders such as police officers, fire fighters, and emergency medical technicians, as well as military members and veterans. Prior to the Amerks-Devils matchup, the Rochester Police Department will face-off against members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Jail Bureau in an exhibition hockey game starting at 4:00 p.m. As part of the night, the Amerks are offering all Hometown Heroes and military personnel one complimentary ticket to their game against the Devils with additional tickets for family and friends available for as low as just $12. Those interested in taking advantage of the offer can do so by visiting www.amerks.com/hero . Hometown Heroes or their families can also use that link to submit a photo to be used during an in-game tribute on the video board.

***This Week's Schedule***

Monday, Jan. 23

Day Off

Tuesday, Jan. 24

10:30 a.m. - Practice at Blue Cross Arena

1:30 p.m. - Coffee and Donut Delivery to North Chestnut Street Firehouse (185 North Chestnut St.)

2:00 p.m. - Coffee and Donut Delivery to Allen Street Firehouse (272 Allen St.)

2:45 p.m. - Coffee and Donut Delivery Monroe County Sheriff's Office Jail Bureau (130 Plymouth Ave South)

3:15 p.m. - Coffee and Donut Delivery to the Clinton and Goodman patrol facility of the Rochester Police Department ( 630 North Clinton Ave)

Wednesday, Jan. 25

10:00 a.m. - Morning Skate at Blue Cross Arena

7:05 p.m. - Home Game vs. Toronto

Thursday, Jan. 26

10:30 a.m. - Practice Blue Cross Arena

6:00 p.m. - Reading appearance featuring John Muse at the Charlotte Library

Friday, Jan. 27 - HOMETOWN HEROES NIGHT

10:00 a.m. - Morning Skate at Blue Cross Arena

7:05 p.m. - Home Game vs. Albany

Saturday, Jan. 28

5:00 p.m. - Road Game at Albany

Sunday, Jan. 29

AHL All-Star Break begins

