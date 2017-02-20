Amerks Weekly Schedule - Week of February 20
February 20, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
***This Week's Storylines***
*The Amerks picked up a 3-2 win Sunday night against the Binghamton Senators to close out their three-in-three weekend. The victory marked the first win on home ice since Jan. 6 and also ended a four-game skid overall.
*Newcomer Patrick Mullen has been a valuable addition to the Amerks, having recorded six points (3+3) through his first seven games since joining the team on Feb. 1. He enters the week riding a career-long three-game goal-scoring streak after finding the net in each of Rochester's three games over the weekend, including twice against his former team. In Sunday's rematch with the B-Sens, Mullen tied a career-high by recording five shots on goal, the most since Apr. 10, 2012 as a member of the Manchester Monarchs.
*The Buffalo Sabres reassigned forwards Justin Bailey, Nick Baptiste and Evan Rodrigues to the Amerks on Monday morning. In their second campaign with the Amerks, Bailey and Baptiste share the team-lead with 19 goals, which rank inside the top-10 among AHL goal-scorers. Meanwhile, Rodrigues, who's also in this second season, has nine tallies, which ties a career-high through just 44 games.
* Cole Schneider remains Rochester's top point-getter and ranks seventh in the AHL in scoring with 44 points (18+26) scoring through 47 games this season. The fifth-year pro was the first Amerk this season to reach 40 points, a mark he's hit now in four straight years. He shows 18 points (8+10) over his last 23 games dating back to Dec. 26.
*For the fifth straight year, the Amerks make the trek down the New York State Thruway to play in the home of the Buffalo Sabres when they host the Utica Comets in a North Division showdown at the KeyBank Center on Wednesday night. The Amerks hold a record of 4-1-0-0 while playing in Buffalo since the Sabres and Amerks have renewed their affiliation.
***This Week's Schedule***
Monday, Feb. 20
Day Off
Tuesday, Feb. 21
10:30 a.m. - Practice at Blue Cross Arena
Wednesday, Feb. 22
10:00 a.m. - Morning Skate at Blue Cross Arena (players and head coach Dan Lambert will be made available in the media room after the skate)
5:15 p.m. - Dan Lambert pre-game media availability outside of Sabres locker room
7:05 p.m. - Home Game vs. Utica at KeyBank Center in Buffalo
Thursday, Feb. 23
11:30 a.m. - Practice at Blue Cross Arena
Friday, Feb. 24 - YOUTH HOCKEY NIGHT
10:00 a.m. - Morning Skate at Blue Cross Arena
7:05 p.m. - Home Game vs. Syracuse
Saturday, Feb. 25
7:00 p.m. - Road Game at Syracuse
Sunday, Feb. 26
Day Off
