Amerks to Host Youth Hockey Night Presented by Ur Sports Medicine

February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team will host Youth Hockey Night presented by UR Sports Medicine on Friday, Feb. 24 when the Amerks take on the Syracuse Crunch at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. The game will be part of USA Hockey's week-long celebration of Hockey Week Across America, a campaign created in 2008 to engage the hockey community in celebrating the sport of hockey at all levels and exposing the sport to new audiences.

"The Rochester Americans are proud to support USA Hockey and all the programming involved in the annual Hockey Week Across America campaign," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Kopacz. "It's another opportunity to celebrate this great sport and further expose fans of all ages to the game in its purest form."

All registered USA Hockey youth members can receive a complimentary ticket to the Feb. 24 game by visiting www.amerks.com/hwaa with additional tickets available for as low as just $12. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans will receive Thundersticks, courtesy of UR Sports Medicine.

The weekend events begin earlier in the day with USA Hockey's "Wear Your Favorite Jersey" Day leading up to that night's game against the Crunch. Fans who wear their favorite jersey to work or school are encouraged to send photos to the Amerks' official Facebook and Twitter accounts for the team to share.

The focus shifts to engaging new players and fans on Saturday, Feb. 25, during "Try Hockey Day," as hundreds of rinks nationwide will host Try Hockey for Free clinics, allowing thousands of children ages 4 to 9 to experience hockey for the first time. Locally, there will be several Try Hockey for Free sessions where the Amerks mascot, The Moose, and/or staff members will be on-hand.

Local Try Hockey For Free events are currently scheduled to include:

* 10:00 a.m.: Webster Ice Arena - 865 Publishers Pkwy, Webster, NY 14580 * 11:00 a.m.: Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex - 2700 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Brighton, NY 14623 * 11:00 a.m.: Rochester Ice Center (formerly Thomas Creek Ice Arena) - 80 Lyndon Rd, Fairport, NY 14450

Individual game tickets for the 2016-17 season start at just $12. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $10 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seat to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off box office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/seasontickets or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

