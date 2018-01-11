AMERKS TO HOST TEACHER APPRECIATION DAY ON MONDAY

January 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans
News Release
Rochester, NY - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will host Teacher Appreciation Day on Monday, Jan. 15 when the Amerks play the Utica Comets at 1:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.
With schools closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Amerks are offering all Rochester-area school teachers one complimentary ticket to the game. Teachers can obtain their tickets by visiting www.amerks.com/teacher while additional tickets can be purchased for as low as just $12. Teachers or their families can also use that link to submit a photo to be used during an in-game tribute on the video board.
The Amerks Team Store presented by ADPRO Sports is also offering a special sale on merchandise for that day only. Teachers can receive 25% off their entire purchase in-store beginning at 10:00 a.m. through the end of the game when they show their school-issued ID. The sale cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. Certain restrictions may apply.
Rochester's next home game is Friday, Jan. 12 when the Amerks host the intrastate rival Binghamton Devils at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. Individual game tickets for the 2017-18 season start at just $14. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seating to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day of game pricing.
For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
