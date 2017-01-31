AMERKS TO HOST "DONATE LIFE NIGHT" ON FRIDAY, February 1

January 31, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will host "Donate Life Night" on Friday, Feb. 10 when the Amerks play the Albany Devils at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. For the fifth year in a row, the Amerks are partnering with the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network (FLDRN) to raise awareness for organ donation.

The Amerks game will provide an opportunity for FLDRN staff, volunteers and members of the Amerks Alumni Association to encourage people to enroll in the New York State Donate Life Registry at www.passlifeon.org to become an organ donor and help save lives. Registered organ donors can receive a complimentary ticket to that night's game when they "show their heart" on their driver's license at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office with additional tickets starting as low as just $13. Fans can take advantage of this special offer by visiting www.amerks.com/donatelife.

Additionally, any fan that signs up to be a donor at the game can receive two complimentary ticket vouchers to any remaining 2016-17 Amerks home game.

Members of the Amerks Alumni Association will be on-hand throughout the evening to speak with fans about the importance of organ donation and encourage fans to sign the New York State Donate Life Registry.

Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network coordinates organ donation in 20 counties with a population of 2.4 million and serves two transplant centers and 36 hospitals in the Finger Lakes Region, Central and Northern New York. Locally, more than 600 patients are currently waiting for a kidney, heart, liver or pancreas transplant. Hundreds of others will be helped this year by tissue transplants such as cornea, bone, tendon, ligaments and heart valves.

Individual game tickets for the 2016-17 season start at just $12. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $10 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seat to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off box office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/seasontickets or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

--@AmerksHockey--

