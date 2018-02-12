Amerks to Host Dart Tournament at the Exchange Sports Bar on Sunday, February 25

February 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team will host a Dart Tournament on Sunday, Feb. 25 at The Exchange Sports Bar and Grill, located at 251 Exchange Blvd. in Downtown Rochester.

Registration for the event opens at 5:00 p.m. with the tournament scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. While limited spots are available, fans can enter for the chance to participate by pre-registering in person at The Exchange Sports Bar and Grill, by going to member services during an upcoming Amerks home game or by visiting www.amerks.com/darttournament. Pre-registration begins today and runs through Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 5:00 p.m.

Fans can enter for the chance to play in the Amerks dart tournament while being paired with Amerks players, coaches and Alumni members. The winning team will win a suite for up to 12 people to an upcoming Amerks home game along with a guest appearance by Amerks Hall of Famer Jody Gage.

Throughout the night, fans can purchase 50/50 tickets and raffle tickets for the chance to win various Amerks giveaways, such as autographed prizes, vouchers and game tickets. All the proceeds raised from the raffle will benefit Wilmot Cancer Institute. The Exchange will be offering great food and drink specials for the event, including specially-priced Labatt and Genesee products.

The event will also feature appearances by Amerks Alumni members, who will serve as celebrity bartenders throughout the night.

Rochester's next home game is on Friday, Feb. 16 when the Amerks host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. Individual game tickets for the 2017-18 season start at just $14. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seating to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

About Wilmot Cancer Institute

Established in 1974 as the University of Rochester Cancer Center, Wilmot Cancer Institute has its roots in an era that encouraged academic medical centers to bring their expertise in fields such as cancer to regional communities. Wilmot Cancer Institute has stayed true to that vision and, through its network of locations, provides patients and families comprehensive cancer care closer to where they live and work.

The Wilmot Cancer Institute is named for James P. Wilmot, a prominent local businessman, philanthropist and leading member of the Rochester community. Wilmot created the Wilmot Foundation, which is dedicated to attracting, training and supporting doctors who are pursuing a career in cancer research. The Foundation provides fellowships to young medical doctors so they can pursue their research goals.

