Amerks to Deliver Coffee and Donuts to Local Firehouses and Police

News Release

Team to honor all first responders at annual 'Hometown Heroes' Night Friday, Feb. 2

(Rochester, NY) - Several Rochester Americans players will spend Wednesday afternoon delivering coffee and donuts to Rochester area firehouses and police stations. The visits to local law enforcement agencies will be a prelude to the team's annual "Hometown Heroes Night," presented by Advantage Federal Credit Union, on Friday, Feb. 2 when the Amerks host the Toronto Marlies at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Beginning at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, players will make simultaneous visits to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Jail Bureau (130 Plymouth Ave. South) and the West Side patrol facility of the Rochester Police Department (1099 Jay St.) in downtown Rochester. From there, a third group of Amerks players will stop by the Allen Street Firehouse (272 Allen St.) at 3:00 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 2, the Amerks are honoring all first responders such as police officers, fire fighters, and emergency medical technicians, as well as military members and veterans. Prior to the Amerks-Marlies matchup that night, the Rochester Police Department will face-off against members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Jail Bureau in an exhibition hockey game starting at 4:00 p.m.

As part of the night, the Amerks are offering all Hometown Heroes and military personnel one complimentary ticket to their game against the Marlies with additional tickets for family and friends available for as low as just $12. Those interested in taking advantage of the offer can do so by visiting www.amerks.com/heroes. Hometown Heroes or their families can also use that link to submit a photo to be used during an in-game tribute on the video board.

The Amerks will donate $2 for every ticket sold through www.amerks.com/heroes to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Association of Retirees (SOAR), courtesy of Advantage Federal Credit Union. Individual game tickets for the 2017-18 season start at just $14. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now.

The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seating to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day of game pricing.

For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

