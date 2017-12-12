Amerks to Celebrate "12 Days of Hockey" on Friday

News Release

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team will host its annual 12 Days of Hockey Game on Friday, Dec. 15 when they host the Toronto Marlies at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

The Christmas Celebration game will feature a visit from Santa Claus, who will be in attendance to pose for photos with fans. The Amerks will also be selling Christmas-themed Mystery Pucks, autographed by various Amerks players, for $10 each in the upper concourse.

On Friday, the Amerks will continue to help get fans in the holiday spirit throughout the evening by giving away "12 Days of Hockey" prizes. The team will be giving away different prize packages during the game from great partners such as Buckmans Car Wash, The Distillery, Hilton Garden Inn, Moe's, Salvatore's, Schaller's, Taco Bell, Tim Hortons and Zweigle's, as well as great prizes from the Amerks, Sabres and Buffalo Bills.

Friday's Pregame Happy Hour runs from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, where fans 21 and older can enjoy Genesee and Genesee Light drafts for just $2 and listen to live music from The Neil Van Dorn Band.

The Amerks will again be collecting toys for the Pirate Toy Drive at each of the next two home games, beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 13 versus Utica and again on Friday, Dec. 15 against Toronto, as fans are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys in the Pirate Toy Fund donation boxes located near The Blue Cross Arena Box Office in the lower atrium. Any fan that donates a toy will receive a complimentary ticket voucher to Friday's 12 Days of Hockey Game against the Marlies.

Ticket specials for the next two games include The Distillery Eats & Seats Package for either game as well as a special Buy One, Get One ticket offer for Wednesday. Eats & Seats packages are available for just $25 per person and include one Lower Level ticket and a $10 gift card to The Distillery. Eats and Seats packages can be purchased at www.amerks.com/distillery while fans can take advantage of Wednesday's BOGO offer by visiting www.amerks.com/bogo or calling 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

Individual game tickets for the 2017-18 season start at just $14. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seating to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

--@AmerksHockey--

