Amerks Sign Bobby Shea to Professional Tryout

December 28, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





The Rochester Americans announced today that the team has signed defensemen Bobby Shea to a Professional Tryout.

Shea, 26, began the season with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL, ranking third among team defensemen in scoring with 14 points (3+11) in 18 games. A native of Harrison Township, Mich., Shea posted career-highs in every offensive category last season, including goals (5), assists (24) and points (29), in 64 regular-season appearances with the South Carolina Stingrays. He also added eight points (1+7) in the postseason while helping the Stingrays to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Shea makes his fourth stop in the American Hockey League, having compiled 13 points (4+9) in 56 games, including three last season with the Hershey Bears.

Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound blueliner completed a four-year collegiate career at Bowling Green State University (CCHA), where he amassed 36 points (9+27) in 139 career games for the Falcons. During his senior campaign, he led all Falcons defensemen with 16 assists and 20 points and was named to the CCHA All-Conference Second All-Star Team.

Individual game tickets for the 2016-17 season start at just $12. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $10 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seat to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off box office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/seasontickets or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.