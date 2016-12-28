Amerks Sign Bobby Shea to Professional Tryout
December 28, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
The Rochester Americans announced today that the team has signed defensemen Bobby Shea to a Professional Tryout.
Shea, 26, began the season with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL, ranking third among team defensemen in scoring with 14 points (3+11) in 18 games. A native of Harrison Township, Mich., Shea posted career-highs in every offensive category last season, including goals (5), assists (24) and points (29), in 64 regular-season appearances with the South Carolina Stingrays. He also added eight points (1+7) in the postseason while helping the Stingrays to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Shea makes his fourth stop in the American Hockey League, having compiled 13 points (4+9) in 56 games, including three last season with the Hershey Bears.
Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound blueliner completed a four-year collegiate career at Bowling Green State University (CCHA), where he amassed 36 points (9+27) in 139 career games for the Falcons. During his senior campaign, he led all Falcons defensemen with 16 assists and 20 points and was named to the CCHA All-Conference Second All-Star Team.
Individual game tickets for the 2016-17 season start at just $12. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $10 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seat to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off box office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/seasontickets or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2016
- Detroit Assigns Bertuzzi and Lashoff to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Sign Bobby Shea to Professional Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Brett Howden to Entry-Level Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Weekly, December 28-January 1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Host Tucson at 7:00 p.m. Tonight - Stockton Heat
- Rangers Assign Brandon Halverson To Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Swap Goaltenders with ECHL Florida - Charlotte Checkers
- Texas Assigns Desrosiers to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Sound Tigers and T-Birds Square off Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.