AMERKS SIGN ANDREW MacWILLIAM TO AHL CONTRACT

News Release

MacWilliam, 27, spent the 2016-17 campaign with the Albany Devils, recording five assists and 100 penalty minutes in 63 games. A native of Calgary, Alberta, MacWilliam has totaled 36 points (4+32) in 252 career AHL appearances with Albany, Manitoba and Toronto while also adding two assists in 13 postseason contests. MacWilliam made his NHL debut during the 2014-15 season, notching two assists in 12 games for Toronto Maple Leafs, who selected him in the seventh round (188th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound blueliner played four years at the University of North Dakota (WCHA), where he amassed 31 points (4+27) in 163 career games for the Fighting Hawks. As a senior, MacWilliam recorded 13 points (2+11) and was named to the All-WCHA Academic Team while serving as team captain.

