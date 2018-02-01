AMERKS, SENECA PARK ZOO PARTNER FOR "DEFEND THE ICE MONTH" IN FEBRUARY

News Release

Rochester, NY - The Rochester Americans have partnered with Seneca Park Zoo to host "Defend the Ice Month" during the month of February. The month-long campaign will focus on efforts to help raise awareness for polar bear and ice conservation primarily in the Arctic regions.

"It's great to have two of our region's great organizations teaming up to raise awareness for such an important issue," said Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo. "The plight of polar bears is dire, so engaging the community in different ways is essential to extending our impact."

"The Amerks organization is excited to team up with Seneca Park Zoo Society on this very worthwhile initiative," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter. "I truly hope our efforts and that of the community's during these next few weeks bring significant awareness and support to these organizations who are working tirelessly to ensure the continuation of the polar bear species. This is a tremendous opportunity for us to do our part."

The Amerks will partake in several initiatives throughout Defend the Ice Month, presented by Seneca Park Zoo Society, including offering a variety of ticket programs to encourage involvement. Seneca Park Zoo is offering $2.00 off Zoo admission for every game ticket shown from an Amerks game in the month of February while Amerks Season Ticket Members will receive 10% off Zoo membership throughout the month. Fans will also be able to make a donation to Polar Bears International, the leading organization dedicated solely to wild polar bears conservation, or the Seneca Park Zoo Society when they purchase tickets or merchandise at The Blue Cross Arena during any February Amerks home game. Additionally, all Zoo members and employees can take advantage of a special $18 ticket offer for Best Available seating for any Amerks home game throughout the month by visiting www.amerks.com/polarbear.

Fans will be treated to polar bear-specific programming during Amerks home games in February while the ZooMobile will be on-site for select games throughout the month. Since 1986, The ZooMobile has provided fun and exciting educational services year-round at public events, offering new and interactive programming for all ages.

Highlighting the month's festivities is "Defend the Ice Night", presented by Seneca Park Zoo Society, when the Amerks host the Toronto Marlies at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. The game will feature the latest series of Mystery Pucks, where a limited number of polar bear-themed pucks, signed by various Amerks players, will be available for purchase for $10 in the Upper Concourse. Tickets for the night are available for $18 for Best Available seating at www.amerks.com/defendtheice or by calling 1-855-GO-AMERKS. The Amerks will donate $3 from every sale back to Seneca Park Zoo Society.

The Amerks will also wear special polar bear-themed jerseys along with matching socks in support of polar bear awareness. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the jerseys through a silent auction held during the game on the upper concourse of The Blue Cross Arena. Following the game, the winners of the auction will be able to take the ice and be presented with a "jersey off the back" from the Amerks players. Proceeds from the jersey auction, as well as from the sale of Defend the Ice Night Mystery Pucks, will be donated to Seneca Park Zoo Society and Polar Bears International.

"Partnering with the Amerks to 'Defend the Ice' to raise awareness of the need for polar bear conservation is a natural," said Seneca Park Zoo Society Executive Director Pamela Reed Sanchez. "With no ice, there's no hockey. And if we continue to experience loss of sea ice in the arctic, we will also lose polar bears. We are thrilled to bring this message to hockey fans in Rochester, and share how people can make a difference."

About Seneca Park Zoo Society: The Seneca Park Zoo Society is a not-for-profit organization which was chartered as an educational institution by New York State in 1957, and has since, provided education, fundraising, special events, public relations, marketing and new-exhibit design support to Monroe County's Seneca Park Zoo. Seneca Park Zoo Society has partnered with Polar Bears International for the past decade, raising nearly $20,000 to support their efforts in the past two years alone.

About Polar Bears International: Polar Bears International is the only organization dedicated solely to wild polar bears. We know polar bears--their habits, their ecology, their threats--and are recognized leaders in their conservation. We envision the long-term survival of polar bears and the unique part of the world they call home. We see this iconic species roaming the sea ice for generations to come. Our mission is to conserve polar bears and the sea ice they depend on. Through media, science, and advocacy, we work to inspire people to care about the Arctic, the threats to its future, and the connection between this remote region and our global climate.

