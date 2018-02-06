Amerks Release Defenseman Conor Allen
February 6, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that team has released defenseman Conor Allen from his American Hockey League contract.
