Amerks Release Danforth from Ato

April 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans
Rochester, NY- The Rochester Americans announced today that team has released forward Justin Danforth from his Amateur Tryout.
Amerks Season Ticket Memberships for the 2017-18 season, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seating to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/seasontickets or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
