Amerks Recall Muzito-Bagenda from Cincinnati
February 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled forward Daniel Muzito-Bagenda from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).
The 21-year-old earns his first recall of the season after posting 33 points (10+23) in 33 games with the Cyclones, tying him for fourth on the team in scoring. He also ranks third on the team with five power-play goals.
A native of Umea, Sweden, Muzito-Bagenda has recorded 21 points (7+14) over his last 14 games for Cincinnati, which includes a season-long 11-game point streak from Jan. 20 to Feb. 10.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward spent all of last season with the Amerks, scoring nine goals and adding six assists for 15 points in 61 games. Individual game tickets for the 2017-18 season start at just $14, while Amerks 2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
