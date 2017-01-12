Amerks Recall Martin from Elmira
January 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
Rochester, NY- The Rochester Americans announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Brycen Martin from the Elmira Jackals of the ECHL.
Martin, 20, has appeared in four games with the Amerks while also recording three points (1+2) in 13 appearances with the Jackals this season. The rookie defenseman recorded the first two points of his pro career as part of a two-assist effort against Brampton on Nov. 12 and scored his first pro goal a week later in a 5-3 loss to the Beast on Nov. 19.
Last season, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound blueliner played in 66 contests in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Everett Silvertips and Saskatoon Blades, picking up 37 points (6+31) between the two clubs. He made his pro debut with the Amerks near the end of the 2014-15 season, appearing in three games. Martin was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round (74th overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
