Amerks Recall Johansson from Cincinnati

January 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans
News Release
Rookie goaltender is 6-4-0 in 11 games with the Cyclones this season
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Jonas Johansson from the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.
In his first pro season with the Cyclones, the 22-year-old rookie netminder is 6-4-0 with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 11 appearances. He opened the campaign with three straight wins for Cincinnati, including a 32-save effort in his season debut against Wheeling on Nov. 24.
A native of Gavle, Sweden, Johansson made his American Hockey League debut at the end of last season with the Amerks, going 3-3-1 with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage in seven games.
Johansson also spent three seasons with Almtuna of Sweden's second professional league prior to joining the Amerks last season. In those three seasons, Johansson registered a 47-38 record with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Dating back to 2013-14, he has also appeared in eight games in Sweden's top professional league for Brynäs (SHL).
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound goaltender was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round (61st overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
