AMERKS RECALL DANFORTH FROM CINCINNATI

2018 ECHL All-Star paces all rookies and is tied for third overall in the ECHL in scoring

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled forward Justin Danforth from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

A native of Oshawa, Ontario, Danforth earns his first recall of the season to the Amerls after scoring 22 goals and adding 22 assists for 44 points in 38 games with the Cyclones. The first-year pro currently leads all ECHL rookies and is tied for third overall in the league in scoring while also owning a team-best plus-20 on-ice rating. In addition, Danforth posted a season-long 11-game point streak from Nov. 18 to Dec. 13, accounting for seven goals and 10 assists in that span, including five multi-point outings.

Earlier this month, the 5-foot-9, 181-pound forward was named to the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic.

The 24-year-old has appeared in six career games at the AHL level, including five with the Amerks at the end of last season, scoring two goals.

Prior to turning pro, Danforth played four seasons at Sacred Heart University (AHA), where he amassed 124 points (42+82) in 147 career games for the Pioneers. Danforth led the team in scoring in three of his four years at Sacred Heart, earning AHA Rookie of the Year honors and a selection to the AHA All-Rookie Team as a freshman in 2013-14. He was later selected to the Atlantic Hockey All-Conference Second Team following his junior season and was also named the AHA Player of the Month for January 2016. Danforth finished seventh all-time in program history with 124 points and fifth all-time with 82 career assists.

