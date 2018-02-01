AMERKS RECALL ATWAL, STEPHENS FROM CINCINNATI

News Release

Rochester, NY - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled defensemen Arvin Atwal and Devante Stephens from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL). A native of Delta, British Columbia, the 21-year-old Atwal returns for his third stint with the Amerks, where he has one assist in four games this season. The 6-foot-0, 200-pound blueliner has also appeared in 27 games with the Cyclones, notching 11 points on three goals and eight assists. Prior to turning pro, Atwal played five seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Vancouver Giants, recording 108 points (25+83) in 225 career WHL games. He set career-highs in goals (11), assists (39) and points (50) during his final season with the Hurricanes in 2015-16.

Stephens, 20, has appeared in four games with the Amerks over two previous recalls this season, making his AHL debut in Rochester's 5-2 win over the Laval Rocket on Oct. 25. The rookie defenseman has also appeared in 31 games with Cincinnati, adding eight assists.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 176-pound blueliner played three seasons with the Kelowna Rockets, recording 57 points (19+38) and a plus-56 rating in 203 career WHL games. He set career-highs in goals (13), assists (22) and points (35) last season and helped the Rockets capture the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL champions during his rookie campaign in 2014-15.

