Amerks Recall Atwal from Cincinnati

January 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans
News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Arvin Atwal from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).
A native of Delta, British Columbia, the 21-year-old Atwal returns for his second stint with the Amerks, where he has one assist in two games this season. The 6-foot-0, 200-pound blueliner has also appeared in 27 games with the Cyclones, notching 11 points on two goals and nine assists.
Prior to turning pro, Atwal played five seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Vancouver Giants, recording 108 points (25+83) in 225 career WHL games. He set career-highs in goals (11), assists (39) and points (50) during his final season with the Hurricanes in 2015-16.
