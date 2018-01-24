Amerks Recall Atwal from Cincinnati

News Release

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Arvin Atwal from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

A native of Delta, British Columbia, the 21-year-old Atwal returns for his second stint with the Amerks, where he has one assist in two games this season. The 6-foot-0, 200-pound blueliner has also appeared in 27 games with the Cyclones, notching 11 points on two goals and nine assists.

Prior to turning pro, Atwal played five seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Vancouver Giants, recording 108 points (25+83) in 225 career WHL games. He set career-highs in goals (11), assists (39) and points (50) during his final season with the Hurricanes in 2015-16.

Individual game tickets for the 2017-18 season start at just $14. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seating to any home game.

All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

