Amerks Preseason Game Saturday against Toronto to be Live Streamed

News Release

Rochester, NY - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team's preseason game against the Toronto Marlies on Saturday, Sept. 30 will be streamed live from HarborCenter in downtown Buffalo.

Fans can view the 7:05 p.m. matchup or visiting www.amerks.com. Hall of Fame broadcaster Don Stevens, entering his 32nd season as the Voice of the Amerks, will have all the live action and will be joined alongside by Buffalo Sabres broadcast host Brian Duff.

Tickets for the game are available for $10 each for General Admission seating with $5 tickets available for all Amerks and Buffalo Sabres Season Ticket Members. Tickets can be purchased at www.tickets.com, through www.amerks.com, at the KeyBank Center Box Office or the Amerks Office.

HarborCenter is a 650,000 square foot complex connected to the Buffalo Sabres' KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo. The complex features two NHL size rinks, including a 1,800-seat arena where the Amerks preseason game will take place, as well as 13 ADA compliant locker rooms, classroom and theater facilities, IMPACT Sports Performance training facility, a 205-room full service Marriott Hotel, (716) Food and Sport restaurant, The Healthy Scratch, a unique Tim Hortons Café & Bakeshop dedicated to the Sabres legend and parking.

Rochester begins its 62nd season in the American Hockey League on Friday, Oct. 6 against the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships for the 2017-18 campaign, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seating to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/seasontickets or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS .

