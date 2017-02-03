Amerks Partner With Mcdonald's To Host Family Nights

February 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





Rochester, NY- The Rochester Americans announced today that the team has partnered with McDonald's to offer McDonald's Family Nights for five upcoming Amerks home games throughout the remainder of the 2016-17 regular season. The first McDonald's Family Night is slated for Friday, Feb. 10 when the Amerks host the Albany Devils at The Blue Cross Arena.

The McDonald's Family Night Package includes a four-pack of tickets for $49.95 or an individual ticket for just $15 for 100-Level Value Zone seating. Fans can pick up a McDonald's Family Night voucher at any participating McDonald's location that can be used to purchase one Best Available ticket or four Best Available tickets in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office or by calling 1-855-GO-AMERKS. Patrons can also enter the coupon code MCD1 or MCD4 to purchase them online at www.ticketmaster.com.

In addition to the Feb. 10 game against Albany, other McDonald's Family Nights of the season include:

Sunday, Feb. 19 vs. Binghamton Senators at 5:05 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 4 vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Mar. 24 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Apr. 7 vs. Hershey Bears at 7:05 p.m.

Individual game tickets for the 2016-17 season start at just $12. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $10 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seat to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off box office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/seasontickets or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

