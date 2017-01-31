AMERKS OFFERING VALENTINE's DAY TICKET PACK FOR February 1

January 31, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that special Valentine's Day ticket packages for the Amerks home game on Friday, Feb. 10 against the Albany Devils are now on sale.

For just $59, the Amerks Valentine's Day Package includes two premium tickets for the Amerks game versus the Devils, two additional ticket vouchers for any remaining 2016-17 regular season home game and a half-pound heart of assorted milk chocolates.

Amerks Valentine's Day Packages can be purchased online at www.amerks.com/valentines, by calling 1-855-GO-AMERKS, at the Amerks Team Store (open Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and during home games) or at the Member Services Booth, located on the main concourse of The Blue Cross Arena, during all Amerks home games, through 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

Individual game tickets for the 2016-17 season start at just $12. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $10 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seat to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off box office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/seasontickets or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

--@AmerksHockey--

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.