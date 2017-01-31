AMERKS OFFERING VALENTINE's DAY TICKET PACK FOR February 1
January 31, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that special Valentine's Day ticket packages for the Amerks home game on Friday, Feb. 10 against the Albany Devils are now on sale.
For just $59, the Amerks Valentine's Day Package includes two premium tickets for the Amerks game versus the Devils, two additional ticket vouchers for any remaining 2016-17 regular season home game and a half-pound heart of assorted milk chocolates.
Amerks Valentine's Day Packages can be purchased online at www.amerks.com/valentines, by calling 1-855-GO-AMERKS, at the Amerks Team Store (open Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and during home games) or at the Member Services Booth, located on the main concourse of The Blue Cross Arena, during all Amerks home games, through 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.
Individual game tickets for the 2016-17 season start at just $12. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $10 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seat to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off box office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/seasontickets or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
--@AmerksHockey--
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.