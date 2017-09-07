Amerks Name Richardson Director of Ticket Sales

News Release

Rochester, NY - The Rochester Americans announced today the appointment of Nicole Richardson as the team's Director of Ticket Sales.

In her new role, Richardson (formerly Petix), who enters her eighth season with the Amerks in 2017-18, will be responsible for overseeing all sales, service and retention of all ticket-related activities, including suites for the organization. Additionally, Richardson will serve as the primary liaison between the organization and the team's loyal fan base.

A lifelong resident of Rochester, Richardson spent three seasons as the Amerks' Ticket Sales Manager from 2008 to 2011, where she was responsible for managing the inside sale staff in addition to selling season and group tickets. After a two-year hiatus, Richardson returned to the Amerks in 2013, serving as Partnership Services Manager before being elevated to Director of Service and Development midway through the 2016-17 season.

