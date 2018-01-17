AMERKS HOSTING ANNUAL HOMETOWN HEROES NIGHT FRIDAY

January 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans
News Release
Rochester, NY - The Rochester Americans will hold their annual "Hometown Heroes Night," presented by Advantage Federal Credit Union, on Friday, Feb. 2 when the team hosts the Toronto Marlies at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.
"Hometown Heroes Night is a game we take great pride in hosting each year as it gives us yet another opportunity to honor all the local first responders of our community," said Rob Minter, Vice President of Business Operations for the Amerks. "The countless sacrifices they make every day certainly don't go unnoticed and this is our way of saying thank you for all that they do."
"One of Advantage's core values over the years has been to make sure we do the right thing for our members and our employees," said Jeff Bocach, President and CEO of Advantage Federal Credit Union. "Supporting first responders, those that support us every day, is a reflection of that core value. Thank you for all you do for our community."
The Amerks are honoring all first responders such as police officers, fire fighters, and emergency medical technicians, as well as military members and veterans. Prior to the Amerks-Marlies matchup that night, the Rochester Police Department will face-off against members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Jail Bureau in an exhibition hockey game starting at 4:00 p.m.
