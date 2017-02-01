Amerks Claim Mullen off Waivers from Binghamton

February 1, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





Rochester, NY- The Rochester Americans announced today that the team has claimed veteran defenseman Patrick Mullen off American Hockey League waivers from the Binghamton Senators.

Mullen, an eighth-year pro, began the 2016-17 campaign by recording 12 points (4+8) and 26 penalty minutes in 39 games for the Riga Dynamo of the Kontinental Hockey League. The 30-year-old Mullen returns to the American Hockey League after splitting last season between the Binghamton Senators and Milwaukee Admirals, posting 30 points (3+27) over a combined 65 games.

He finished the 2015-16 season setting career-highs in assists (27) and points (30) while ranking third in scoring among team Milwaukee defensemen following a midseason trade from the Ottawa Senators to the Nashville Predators.

A veteran of 367 career AHL games, the Boston, Mass., native has compiled 162 points on 36 goals and 126 assists with stops in Manchester, Chicago, Utica, Binghamton and Milwaukee while also adding seven points (1+6) in 20 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-11, 186-pound blueliner played four seasons at the University of Denver (WCHA), where he amassed 81 points (20+61) in 152 career games for the Pioneers. He was twice named to the All-WCHA Academic Team and was also the recipient of the Lowe's Senior Class Award, presented annually to the most outstanding senior student-athlete in 10 NCAA Division I sports.

