Amerks Blanked by Devils in Overtime

February 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Binghamton, NY) - After a scoreless 60 minutes, Bracken Kearns tallied the lone goal of the night 2:08 into overtime, giving the Binghamton Devils a 1-0 win over the Rochester Americans Saturday at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. Tonight's game was the second in a row that was forced beyond regulation time between the two teams and the 22nd overall for the Amerks this season.

Rochester netminder Adam Wilcox stopped 34 of 35 shots for a .971 save percentage in his 20th game of the year, while Kevin Porter, Sean Malone and Brendan Guhle all notched a team-high three shots.

Kearns, the Devils' leading point-getter this season, scored his 11th goal of the year with helpers from Jacob MacDonald and Michael Kapla while Ken Appleby tallied his second shutout of the season after stopping all 19 shots he faced.

After three periods wasn't enough for either side to determine a winner, the Devils final broke the stalemate just over two minutes into the extra session when MacDonald connected on a pass to Kearns. The Binghamton captain streaked down the left side and fired a shot over the left shoulder of Wilcox to give the hosts the 1-0 victory.

No strangers to overtime hockey, the Amerks have collected at least one point in 35 of their last 44 games dating back to Nov. 1, including 13 of their last 18 games since the turn of the New Year. Tonight was the ninth game for the Amerks that has gone beyond regulation since Jan. 1.

Rochester will be looking for redemption as the Amerks and Devils close out their home-and-home series Sunday afternoon as the two clubs return to the Flower City for a rematch at The Blue Cross Arena. The 3:05 p.m. matinee will conclude Rochester's second three-in-three of the campaign and can be heard live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM ESPN Rochester.

Goal Scorers

RCH: None

BNG: Kearns (11, OT GWG)

Goaltenders

RCH: Wilcox - 34/35 (OTL)

BNG: Appleby - 19/19 (W)

Shots

RCH: 19

BNG: 35

Special Teams

RCH: PP (0/1) | PK (4/4)

BNG: PP (0/4) | PK (1/1)

