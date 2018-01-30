Amerks Assign Three to Cincinnati

January 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans
News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has reassigned forward Justin Danforth and defensemen Arvin Atwal and Eric Knodel to the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.
