Amerks Assign Pair to Cincinnati

February 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has reassigned goaltender Jonas Johansson and defenseman Devante Stephens to the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.

