Amerks Assign Atwal to Cincinnati

December 8, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans
News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Arvin Atwal to the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.
Individual game tickets for the 2017-18 season start at just $14. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seating to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day of game pricing.
