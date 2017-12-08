Amerks Assign Atwal to Cincinnati

News Release

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Arvin Atwal to the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.

