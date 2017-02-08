Amerks' Annual Kids Day Game Presented By Ny's 529 College Savings Program Set For Feb. 19

February 8, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





Rochester, NY- The Rochester Americans will host their annual Kids Day Game presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program on Sunday, Feb. 19 when the Amerks host the Binghamton Senators at The Blue Cross Arena at 5:05 p.m.

All kids tickets (ages 12 and under) for the Feb. 19 game can be purchased for just $10, with adult tickets available for as low as $12. Fans can take advantage of the special offer by visiting www.amerks.com/kidsday or calling 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

The day's family-friendly festivities will include an interactive amphibian and reptile mobile from the Seneca Park Zoo from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Hall of Fame area, Bounce House, Balloon Animals and other activities for kids. There will also be a limited number of Kids Day-themed Mystery Pucks, autographed by various Amerks players, available for $10 in the upper concourse. In addition, the first 5,000 fans through The Blue Cross Arena doors will receive a backpack, courtesy of NY's 529 College Savings Program.

The Amerks longtime mascot, The Moose, will be celebrating his birthday during the game and has invited many of his mascot friends to join him, including Otto the Orange, Reggie the Redhawk, Blade and many more. The mascots will also be in attendance to mingle with fans, pose for pictures and partake in different activities throughout the night.

The game also falls on Hockey Day in America as the official kick-off to USA Hockey's week-long celebration of Hockey Week Across America, which runs from Sunday, Feb. 19 to Sunday, Feb. 26.

Through their partnership with the Amerks, members of Cooper's Flock will be on hand throughout the game in an effort to help raise awareness of Congenital Heart Defects (CHD). Launched in November 2016 by Lucinda Snyder, the organization was created in the memory of Lucinda's son, Cooper, who passed away of CHD when he was just three weeks old. As a way to cope with the loss of her son, Lucinda unveiled 'Lucends', a fabric line which creates products designed to unravel a story through life's constant state of loose ends. Cooper's Flock will be selling specially made hats available in the upper concourse during the Amerks game, which falls in CHD Awareness Week, with all of the proceeds to be donated to Mended Little Hearts in support of the pediatric heart community.

Following Sunday's game, Amerks players will stop by The Distillery's Victor location, located at 10 Square Dr., for the official postgame party as fans are invited to join in. The Distillery will offer a variety of great food and drink specials while Amerks prizes will be given away throughout the party.

Individual game tickets for the 2016-17 season start at just $12. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $10 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seat to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off box office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/seasontickets or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

