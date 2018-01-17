Amerks Announce Player Moves

News Release

Sabres recall Nelson, Amerks bring up Knodel from Cincinnati

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has recalled defenseman Casey Nelson from the Rochester Americans (AHL). In a related move, the Amerks have recalled defenseman Eric Knodel from the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.

Through 37 games in his second AHL season, Nelson (6'1", 185 lbs., 7/18/1992) has recorded 11 points (2+9) and leads the Amerks with a plus-11 rating. The Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, native has appeared in 18 games with the Sabres during the last two seasons, totaling four assists and 12 penalty minutes.

Knodel, 27, has appeared in 27 games this season with Cincinnati, recording 26 points (9+17), which leads all Cyclones blueliners and is tied for eighth in the ECHL amongst defensemen. Last season, Knodel led all Cincinnati defensemen with a career-high eight goals and 28 points in 58 games while earning a selection to the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic.

A native of West Chester, Penn., the five-year pro returns to the Amerks after appearing in two games earlier this season. In 35 career AHL games, Knodel has posted 10 assists between the Amerks, Toronto Marlies and San Diego Gulls from 2013 to 2016. He's also amassed 95 points (29+66) over 179 career ECHL appearances with Cincinnati, Utah and Orlando.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound blueliner spent four seasons at the University of New Hampshire (H-East). In 116 games for the Wildcats, he accounted for 20 goals and 41 assists for 61 total points, including a career-high 28 (7+21) points during his senior year when he served as team captain.

Knodel was originally drafted by the Toronto Maples Leafs in the fifth-round (128th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

