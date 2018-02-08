Amerks Announce Partnership with Lyft, Blue Cross Arena to Bring Ridesharing to Downtown Rochester

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team has [lyft-logo-7E411651A1-seeklogo] partnered with Lyft and The Blue Cross Arena to offer a new ridesharing service at the downtown Rochester venue. Under the new year-long partnership, Lyft will provide full pick-up and drop-off service at The Blue Cross Arena for all associated events throughout the 2018 calendar year.

"This is an exciting time to be part of Rochester's hockey culture," said Lyft Upstate New York Market Manager Derek Wedgeworth. "The Amerks are a part of life for so many in this area. We are proud to join this new collaboration that, literally, delivers fans to and from the action."

"We are pleased to partner with Lyft and the Rochester Americans to offer an alternative to the 400,000-plus fans that visit the arena on an annual basis," said Blue Cross Arena General Manager Jeff Calkins. "By creating specific drop-off and pick-up zones adjacent to the arena, our guests will have the convenience of door-to-door service and the safety of riding with Lyft."

"As an organization, we're constantly looking at ways to improve our business and provide added value to our fans, and this new partnership allows us to do both," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter. "By bringing Lyft to The Blue Cross Arena, we're not only offering hockey fans a new, safe option to enjoy Amerks games, but creating additional opportunities for everyone to fully take in the entertainment downtown Rochester has to offer."

The designated pick-up and drop-off location at The Blue Cross Arena will be on both sides of Court St. just before Exchange Blvd. The arena will also be outfitted with the appropriate signage as well as wayfinding signage throughout the facility for Lyft users.

Individual game tickets for the 2017-18 season start at just $14. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seating to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS. ABOUT LYFT Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation. Lyft is the fastest-growing rideshare company in the U.S and is available to 95 percent of the US population. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities.

