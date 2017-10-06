Amerks and Mapco to Once Again Offer Value Parking Nights at Civic

News Release

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the Amerks, in conjunction with MAPCO Auto Parks, will once again offer Value Parking Nights in the Civic Center Garage for select games this season at a special price of just $7. The first Value Parking Night is scheduled for tonight when the Amerks host the Syracuse Crunch at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena in the 2017-18 Home Opener.

The special $7 parking price represents a $3 savings off the regular cost of $10 for game night parking in the Civic Center Garage. In addition to tonight's game against Syracuse, parking in the Civic Center Garage will be available to Amerks fans for $7 during the following games this season:

- Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Binghamton Devils

- Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Laval Rocket

- Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms

- Friday, Feb. 2 vs. Toronto Marlies

- Sunday, Feb. 18 vs. Binghamton Devils

- Friday, Mar. 9 vs. Providence Bruins

- Friday, Apr. 13 vs. Belleville Senators

Rochester begins its 62nd season in the American Hockey League tonight against the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships for the 2017-18 campaign, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seating to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/seasontickets or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

