Americans Win Round One with the Oilers, 5-1

AMERICANS WIN ROUND ONE WITH THE OILERS, 5-1

*Allen, Texas* - The Allen Americans defeated the Tulsa Oilers 5-1 on Thursday night at Allen Event Center in the first of three between the two teams over the next three nights.

David Makowski posted a huge night for Allen with a goal and three assists. Chad Costello had a three-point game for the Americans with a goal and two helpers, to reach 82 points on the season.

"We didn't play great tonight," said Greger Hanson, "but we were able to make the most of our opportunities. We started to get our legs going in the second period and were rewarded for it."

Riley Gill was spectacular between the pipes in his return to the Allen lineup, stopping 37 Oiler shots. Gill played in his first game since October 28th in Wichita. The Allen netminder looked confident and sharp, denying the Oilers all night long.

"It was great to get back out there," said Gill. "You never know how it's going to go until you face that first shot, but right from the get-go I felt good."

The lone Tulsa goal came in the opening period off the stick of defenseman Wes Cunningham, for his second of the season. The Oilers went 1 for 4 on the power play, while Allen was 1 for 3. The Oilers won the battle of shots-on-goal, 38-27.

The same two teams will meet on Friday night at Allen Event Center at 7:05 PM on Autograph Friday. Call 972-912-1000 for more information or www.ticketmaster.com.

*Fast Signs 3 Stars of the Game*

1 Riley Gill

2 David Makowski

3 Chad Costello

Fast Signs 3 Stars of the Game

1 Riley Gill

2 David Makowski

3 Chad Costello

ECHL Stories from February 2, 2017

