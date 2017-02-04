Americans Win a Wild Affair 6-2 over Tulsa

February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans defeated the Tulsa Oilers 6-2 on Friday night at Allen Event Center to win their third straight and hand Tulsa its seventh straight loss, in a game riddled by 126 total penalty minutes.

The Americans scored three times in the opening frame. First, Gary Steffes tipped home a Mike Gunn blast from the left point, for his 11th of the season to make it 1-0 Allen. Then, Spencer Asuchak knocked home a rebound on the power play for his 18th of the season, from Eric Roy and Chad Costello, to make it 2-0 Allen. David Makowski extended his point streak to five games with his 7th of the year, on a beautiful feed to the front of the net from Chad Costello. The Americans outshot the Oilers 9-8 after the first period.

Tulsa made it a game in the second, with two goals in eight seconds. First, Wes Cunningham blasted home one on the power play for his third of the season. Then, eight seconds later, the Oilers cut the lead to one, on the third of the season from Tyson Fawcett. The Oilers outshot the Americans 15-4 in the second frame.

The Americans scored three more times in the third period. David Makowski added his second power play goal of the game, from Asuchak and Hanson to make it 4-2 Allen. Thirty four seconds later, Gary Steffes tipped home his second of the game and his 12th of the year to make it 5-2 Americans. Greger Hanson finished out the scoring with his 24th of the season, and third point of the game, to make it 6-2 Americans. The Oilers outshot the Americans 35-24 for the contest. Allen went 4 for 6 on the power play, while Tulsa was 1 for 6.

"It was a physical game from the start," said Americans Co-Captain Chad Costello. "We jumped on them early and then let them back in it in the second. Makowski's (David) goal got us going again in the third and we regained our momentum."

Derek Mathers and Brian Moore were both given game misconducts on the Allen side, while Tulsa's Danick Paquette, Danick Gauthier and Reid Halabi were all sent to the showers for Tulsa.

Costello had a three-point night for Allen and is now up to 85 points on the season. David Makowski had a three-point game for the Americans, and now has seven points in his last two outings. Gary Steffes has scored three goals in his last two games. Jamie Murray got the start, stopping 33 of 35 shots to pick up the win.

The Americans and Oilers resume action on Saturday night in Tulsa at 7:05 PM. You can watch the game at the Franchise in Plano or on ECHL TV.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - D. Makowski

2. ALN - G. Hanson

3. ALN - C. Costello

