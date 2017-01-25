Americans Win a Close Game with Florida

Estero, FL - The Allen Americans made their first visit to the Sunshine State on Wednesday evening to take on the Florida Everblades. It was the first stop in a three game set, with their next stop in Orlando on Thursday night.

The road trip got off to a very good start as Allen jumped on the attack quickly, taking a 3-0 lead over the Everblades in the first six minutes of the opening frame. First on the board was Dyson Stevenson, netting his 6th goal of the season just 33 ticks into the contest. The Americans extended their lead to 3-0 five minutes later with a pair of goals from Spencer Asuchak (17th) on the power play, followed by Derek Mathers (5th) at even strength.

Florida finally cut into the Allen lead when Zack Kamrass lit the lamp with a shorthanded marker at 8:15 of the second period. Jamie Murray continued his strong showing between the pipes for the Americans, turning aside 11 shots in the frame.

The Everblades capitalized on a turnover to bring the game to within one on a goal by Brant Harris just past the midway point of the stanza. Florida was unable to score the evener through the remainder of regulation as Allen earned their 26th win of the season.

With the win, Allen improves to 26-15-2-1 and remains at the top of the Mountain Division of the ECHL. The Americans finished the contest 1-7 on the power play, while holding Florida scoreless with the man advantage on four tries.

The Americans will be back in action on Thursday night when they take on the Orlando Solar Bears at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05PM CST .

