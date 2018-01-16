Americans Visit for Double-Header Saturday and Sunday

News Release

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets will follow Monday's ECHL All-Star Classic with a three-game weekend starting with a trip to Cincinnati Friday. Saturday and Sunday the Komets return home for a double-header weekend against the Allen Americans to complete week 15 of 2017-18.

The Komets were 1-1-0 for the two games played during week 14 and enter the All-Star break at 22-12-2 and 46 points after 36 games. The Komets hold second place in the Central division and trail first-place Toledo by five points at the half-way point of 2017-18.

The Komets started last week with a 3-1 setback at Toledo Friday. Shawn Szydlowski spoiled Toledo's shutout bid with Fort Wayne's lone goal at 18:46 of the third period after the Walleye had mounted a 3-0 lead on an empty net marker at 16:25. Komet goaltender Michael Houser saved 33 of 35 shots in the decision.

Saturday the Komets rebounded with a 5-3 victory at Brampton. The Beast opened with two goals before Gabriel Desjardins put the Komets on the board at 13:09 of the second period. Chris Leveille gave Brampton another two-goal lead at 16:00 of the second period before Bobby Shea pulled the Komets within one with 44 seconds remaining in the session. The Komets rallied with three goals in the third period. Jamie Schaafsma scored at 6:43, Shea added his second marker of the night and eventual game winner at 14:51 and Garrett Thompson deposited an empty net goal with 14 seconds remaining in the match. Houser earned his 16th win of the season making 32 saves on 35 shots.

The ECHL presents the 2018 All-Star Classic Monday at 1pm at Indy. Forward Artur Tyanulin will represent Fort Wayne. The Komets will return from the All-Star break with a trip to division rival Cincinnati Friday for a 7:35pm faceoff. The Komets return home for a two-game series against the Allen Americans beginning with a 7:30pm faceoff Saturday. Sunday the Komets and Americans clash at 5pm on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum.

Streaking - Dennis Kravchenko has a six-game home point-scoring streak (5g, 7a) and a five-game home assist streak (7a).

Milestones - Curtis Leonard skated his 100th Fort Wayne career game Friday at Toledo. Jamie Schaafsma logged his 100th ECHL career assist in Saturday's 5-3 win at Brampton.

Friday, Komets at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35pm - The Komets will begin a busy weekend with a trip to Cincinnati (21-13-1, 43 points) Friday for a 7:35pm faceoff at the U.S. Bank Arena (6,955). It's the fifth of nine meetings this season with the Komets 0-3-1 after four. The last meeting was a 5-3 Cyclone victory at Cincinnati Dec. 27. The division rival Cyclones are chasing the Komets for second place and trail Fort Wayne by three points and have a game in hand. Cincinnati is coming off two straight losses over the weekend but is 3-2-0 in its last five. The Clones are idle this week until they welcome the Komets Friday.

Saturday and Sunday, Allen Americans at Komets - The Americans (20-12-5, 45 points) are in town for their only visit of the season this weekend. The Komets will host Allen Saturday at 7:30pm and finish the season series Sunday at 5pm. The Americans are in fourth place in the Mountain division and trail first-place Colorado by 15 points but are only three points behind second-place Idaho at the start of week 15. The Komets will be facing the Americans for only the second regular season meeting in history after a 5-0 victory last season on Oct. 28 when the Americans were in Fort Wayne. Allen split a two-game road trip to Tulsa last weekend and are 2-5-0 in their last seven games. The Americans host Tulsa Monday for a 1:05pm matinee and visit Indy Friday before arriving in Fort Wayne for games Saturday and Sunday.

Superhero Night Saturday -- Fans are welcomed to join the Komets and T.A.G. Art Company in paying a well-deserved tribute to the real superheroes in our lives, the Fort Wayne Police, Fire and EMS on Saturday when the Allen Americans visit at 7:30pm. The Komets will wear special Superhero jerseys to be auctioned off at the game to benefit charities chosen by our local Police, Fire and EMS. Get the to game early, meet your favorite Superhero characters and get a free Fidget Spinner while supplies last at the door. Also, all policemen, firefighters and paramedics can take advantage of a buy one get one free upper arena (200 level) ticket offer by showing badge or employee I.D. at the Coliseum ticket office.

Kids Seat Free Night Saturday -- Once again this season the Komets will feature Kids Seat Free Nights. Another Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for Saturday when the Americans visit courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

Meijer Family Night Sunday -- The Komets present Meijer Family Night at every Sunday home game this season and will offer a bonus holiday Family Night special this Sunday when the Komets host Allen. Coupons for a 4-for-$36 ticket offer are available at all Meijer locations around the Fort Wayne area. Also, fans can bring their skates for a free open skate after each Meijer Family Night game.

Get your tickets early - Tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office and online at ticketmaster.com. Season Tickets also remain on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

Komet Hockey on WOWO - Komet games are scheduled to air on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. All radio broadcasts also stream live at Komets.com presented by OmniSource Radio Recycle. Fans are invited to follow the action as Shane Albahrani handles the play-by-play.

Komets planner

Games this week

Friday, Jan. 19..............

Saturday, Jan. 20..........

Sunday, Jan. 21............

Practice schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 17......

Thursday, Jan. 18..........

Friday, Jan. 19...............

Tuesday, Jan. 23...........

Wednesday, Jan. 24......

Komets at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35pm ET (WOWO AM 1190, FM 107.5; Webcast Komets.com)

Allen Americans at Komets, 7:30pm ET (WOWO AM 1190, FM 107.5; Webcast Komets.com)

Allen Americans at Komets, 5pm ET (WOWO AM 1190, FM 107.5; Webcast Komets.com)

Practice 9:30am-11:30am at the Coliseum

Practice 10am-11:30am at the Icehouse

Practice 10am-11am at the Icehouse

Practice 10am-11am at the Icehouse

Practice 10:30am-11:30am at the Icehouse

Fort Wayne Komet Hockey Club

