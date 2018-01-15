Americans Thump Oilers 7-2

January 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers
News Release
TULSA, OK - The Allen Americans scored four first period goals on their way to a 7-2 win Saturday over the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center.
Olivier Archambault scored his first of two first period goals 1:29 into the game to put Allen ahead early 1-0. Gary Steffes made it 2-0 at 8:08 of the frame, before Archambault and Joel Chouinard added late power play goals to increase the Americans lead to 4-0 after one.
Eric Roy tallied the third Allen power play goal 4:14 into the second period to make it 5-0, and later in the frame, Miles Liberati tipped a shot into the net for the sixth Americans goal. The Oilers answered 23 seconds later, when *Charlie Sampair* fired home a one-timer, but Tulsa trailed 6-1 after 40 minutes.
Steffes added a second goal in the third period to extend Allen's advantage to 7-1, before *Conner Bleackley* gave Tulsa a late goal in garbage time to complete the scoring. Stephon Williams stopped 33 of 35 shots in the win, while *Jake Hildebrand *made 16 saves on 21 shots in the loss, and *Devin Williams * stopped 17 of 19 in 35:46 of relief.
