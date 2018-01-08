Americans Snap Oilers\\" Road Winning Streak

January 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers
News Release
ALLEN, TX - 112 penalty minutes, 16 combined power plays and a goalie fight highlighted a 5-3 Allen Americans win over the Tulsa Oilers Saturday at the Allen Event Center. The Oilers saw their four-game road winning streak come to an end, and leading scoring Charlie Sampair left the game in the first period after a hit from Allen's David Makowski.
The Americans scored on their first two power plays of the game to jump in front 2-0 in the first period. Casey Pierro-Zabotel was credited with the first goal when he deflected a shot from Makowski. The second Allen goal came off the stick of Mathieu Aubin, who tipped an Eric Roy shot on the Americans' second man advantage. Tulsa closed the gap to 2-1, when Mike McKee tipped in a Chris Joyaux shot on a delayed Allen penalty.
Tulsa tied the game on a second period power play, when Garrett Ladd fired a shot from the right circle, to extend his point streak to five games. The Oilers gained the lead briefly, when Vladimir Nikiforov ripped a wrist shot into the top of the net during a 4-on-4 situation.
Pierro-Zabotel evened the score at 3-3 at 14:53 of the middle frame, and Olivier Archambault put the Americans in the lead for good with his first goal with 1:12 left in the period. In the minute prior to Archambault's goal, Allen's Stephon Williams and Tulsa's Jake Hildebrand treated the fans to a rare goalie fight at center ice, and both goaltenders were ejected from the game.
Archambault added an insurance goal on a breakaway against Oilers backup goaltie Devin Williams late in regulation to complete the scoring.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from January 8, 2018
- Rush End Losing Streak - Rapid City Rush
- Hafner Stellar in Colorado's 2-1 Win over Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Fuel Halt Skid; Overwhelm Cincinnati 7-4 - Indy Fuel
- Frazee Reassigned to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Solar Bears Earn Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Admirals - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Snap Oilers' Road Winning Streak - Tulsa Oilers
- Monarchs Light up Royals, 6-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Railers Have the Right Stuff in 5-3 Win in Glens Falls - Worcester Railers HC
- Railers Have the Right Stuff in 5-3 Win in Glens Falls - Worcester Railers HC
- Komets Blank Mallards - Quad City Mallards
- Nailers Light up Brampton, 6-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Beast Score Two in Third Period But Drop Battle with Nailers - Brampton Beast
- Angeli Plays Hero as Admirals Take Third Straight Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- Reading Heads into Holiday Break with 6-2 Loss to Monarchs - Reading Royals
- Reading Heads into Holiday Break with 6-2 Loss to Monarchs - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- STEELHEADS: Game Day at Rapid City - Idaho Steelheads
- Forward Horn Joins Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers vs. Beast Game Day Snap Shot, December 23 - Wheeling Nailers
- Reading Looks for Holiday Cheer against Monarchs - Reading Royals
- Rush Drop Narrow Contest - Rapid City Rush
- Admirals Look to Make It Three Straight against the Solar Bears - Norfolk Admirals
- STEELHEADS: Ully Caps Comeback in Win over Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- Eagles Pick up Point, But Fall to Utah 5-4 in Overtime - Colorado Eagles
- Three's a Crowd in 5-1 Win vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Vaive Scores Hat Trick, Cyclones Stave off Mallard Comeback Bid - Quad City Mallards
- GAME REPORT: Oilers Defeat Americans in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Taylor Makes Hats Fly as Wings Cruise Past Toledo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Monarchs Knock Down Royals, 5-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Gladiators End Losing Skid with 4-3 Win in South Carolina - Atlanta Gladiators
- Hogberg Holds off Nailers - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Can't Solve Riopel Despite 44 Shots on Goal - Worcester Railers HC
- More Home Games and Halfway Through - Reading Royals
- Hogberg, Todd Lift Beast to Win over Wheeling - Brampton Beast
- Royals Eye Saturday Rematch After 5-2 Loss to Manchester - Reading Royals
- STEELHEADS: Cole Ully Assigned to Idaho - Idaho Steelheads
- Doornbosch Loaned to AHL Belleville - Wichita Thunder
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule - Manchester Monarchs
- STEELHEADS: Game Day at Rapid City - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers vs. Beast Game Day Snap Shot, December 22 - Wheeling Nailers
- Stanley Cup to Appear at 2018 Ccm/ECHL All-Star Classic - Indy Fuel