Americans Snap Oilers\\" Road Winning Streak

News Release

Allen batters and bruises Tulsa in slugfest featuring 112 penalty minutes at the Allen Event Center.

ALLEN, TX - 112 penalty minutes, 16 combined power plays and a goalie fight highlighted a 5-3 Allen Americans win over the Tulsa Oilers Saturday at the Allen Event Center. The Oilers saw their four-game road winning streak come to an end, and leading scoring Charlie Sampair left the game in the first period after a hit from Allen's David Makowski.

The Americans scored on their first two power plays of the game to jump in front 2-0 in the first period. Casey Pierro-Zabotel was credited with the first goal when he deflected a shot from Makowski. The second Allen goal came off the stick of Mathieu Aubin, who tipped an Eric Roy shot on the Americans' second man advantage. Tulsa closed the gap to 2-1, when Mike McKee tipped in a Chris Joyaux shot on a delayed Allen penalty.

Tulsa tied the game on a second period power play, when Garrett Ladd fired a shot from the right circle, to extend his point streak to five games. The Oilers gained the lead briefly, when Vladimir Nikiforov ripped a wrist shot into the top of the net during a 4-on-4 situation.

Pierro-Zabotel evened the score at 3-3 at 14:53 of the middle frame, and Olivier Archambault put the Americans in the lead for good with his first goal with 1:12 left in the period. In the minute prior to Archambault's goal, Allen's Stephon Williams and Tulsa's Jake Hildebrand treated the fans to a rare goalie fight at center ice, and both goaltenders were ejected from the game.

Archambault added an insurance goal on a breakaway against Oilers backup goaltie Devin Williams late in regulation to complete the scoring.

The Oilers return from a short Holiday Break to face the Kansas City Mavericks Wednesday at 7:05pm on the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center. Following the game, fans will have the opportunity to participate in "Paint the Ice Night", using the ice as an open canvas for their artistic skills. Tulsa and Kansas City will then play on the painted ice Friday and Saturday before New Years.

