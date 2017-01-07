Americans Silence Fuel 6-3 in First Ever Visit to Allen

January 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans defeated the Indy Fuel for the second time this season, winning big on Saturday night by a count of 6-3 at Allen Event Center in front of 4,878 fans.

The Americans jumped on the board first in the opening frame when Bryan Moore fired home his 9th of the season, on a beautiful feed from behind the net from Zach Hall to take a 1-0 lead. Indy would tie the score 42 seconds later on a goal off a rebound in front of the Allen net. Josh Shalla scored his 16th of the season at 2:37 of the period. Allen would light the lamp two more times in the opening frame. The first was Spencer Asuchak with his 15th and then Gary Steffes notched his 8th of the year. Allen held a 3-1 lead after twenty minutes of play and outshot Indy 10-7.

The Americans scored two more times in the second frame, as Tanner Eberle ripped home his seventh of the season from the left circle at the 4:06 mark to make it a 4-1 Allen lead. The Fuel quickly responded with two of their own less than three minutes later, as Alex Guptill scored his tenth of the year unassisted at 6:16 of the period. That was followed by Kevin Lynch's tenth of the season, less than a minute later, to cut the Allen lead to 4-3. Chad Costello got free on the right side in front Eric Levine for his 19th of the season from Joel Chouinard at 8:34 to make it a 5-3 score. The Americans and Fuel were tied with twenty shots each after 40 minutes of play.

The Americans would score the only goal of the final frame as Bryan Moore lit the lamp for the second time on the evening. It was Moore's tenth goal, from Zach Hall and Gary Steffes. Allen would hold on for the victory, improving to 21-13-1-1 on the season.

"We were a little slow getting going tonight," said Americans forward Bryan Moore. "It took us a little bit to get our legs going but when we did we started to score. Our line played well tonight. Both Gary (Steffes) and Zach (Hall) got involved offensively."

The same two clubs meet Sunday afternoon at 4:05 PM at Allen Event Center. Tickets are on sale NOW at www.allenamericans.com or call 972-912-1000.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - B. Moore

2. ALN - G. Steffes

3. ALN - M. Liberati

