Americans Sign Zach Pochiro for Second Stint in Allen

August 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and Globe Life announced today that the team has re-signed forward Zach Pochiro for the 2018-2019 season.

Zach Pochiro, an American-born forward from Las Vegas, had 41 points in 42 games last season for Allen. The former 4th round draft pick of the St Louis Blues in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft signed a free agent last summer. Pochiro played his junior hockey in the Western Hockey League with Prince George. He played one year in the North American Hockey League with the Wichita Falls Wildcats in 2011.

"I'm excited to be headed back to Texas," said Pochiro. "We had a talented team last season that fell a little short of our goal. I know Marty (Coach Martinson) will have another great group assembled this year. I'm looking forward to October."

In addition to his time in Allen, Pochiro has played with Norfolk, Quad City, Alaska and Kalamazoo in the ECHL, and Bakersfield and Chicago in the AHL.

The Americans have announced 10 players to date, with Pochiro being number 11. Stay tuned for more player news coming soon.

