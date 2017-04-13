Americans Riley Gill Named ECHL Goalie of the Year

News Release

Allen, Texas - The ECHL announced today that Allen Americans Goalie, Riley Gill has been named the 2016-2017 Goalie of the Year.

Riley Gill finished tied for the most shutouts in the league this year with seven, a career high for Riley in one season. He also finished with 32 wins, which was one shy of his high water mark of 33, set two seasons ago. In three years with the Americans, Gill has 78 victories in 122 starts.

The native of Minnesota is in his third season with the Americans. Gill has three Kelly Cup Championships on his resume, two with the Americans and one with the Reading Royals in the 2012-2013 season.

Gill played his college hockey at Western Michigan University, where he was a teammate of former Allen defenseman Tyler Ludwig. He also played his junior hockey in the state of Texas, playing three seasons with the now defunct Texarkana Bandits of the North American Hockey League.

The Americans return to action tomorrow night at home for Game 2 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Utah Grizzlies. Tickets are on sale NOW at www.ticketmaster.com or call 972-912-1000.

Allen leads the best of 7 series 1-0

Game 1, Wed, Apr 12, Utah 3 at Allen 4, Final

Game 2, Fri, Apr 14, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

Game 3, Wed, Apr 19, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM

Game 4, Fri, Apr 21, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM

*Game 5, Sat, Apr 22, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM

*Game 6, Mon, Apr 24, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

*Game 7, Tues, Apr 25, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM

* If necessary

#All times are Central Time

About the Americans

The Allen Americans play in the ECHL, the premiere AA hockey league in North America. The Americans were established in 2009 and have won four AA championships in seven full seasons of minor pro hockey. In those eight seasons Allen has qualified for the playoffs every year with five trips to the league finals in that time. Allen is in its third season in the ECHL after playing five years in the now defunct Central Hockey League. The Americans play at the state of the art 6,125 seat Allen Event Center located in Allen, Texas which is a suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth. For additional information log-on to www.AllenAmericans.com . For questions and/or comments, please email info@AllenAmericans.com .

